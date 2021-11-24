Manitoba records three new COVID-19 deaths, 147 cases on Wednesday

WINNIPEG -

Manitoba is nearing another grim milestone in the pandemic as the province recorded three new deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total to 1,299.

Officials also identified 147 new cases. Of the new cases, 79 are unvaccinated, 64 are fully vaccinated and four are partially vaccinated.

The Southern Health Region had the majority of the new cases with 71, Winnipeg had 33 cases, 23 are from the Prairie Mountain Health Region, 12 are in the Northern Health Region and the Interlake-Eastern Health Region had eight cases.

The province has 1,537 active cases and Manitoba's five-day test positivity rate continues to sit at 5.9 per cent.

Manitoba has 153 people in hospital requiring care due to COVID-19, and 107 are still infectious. There are also 22 people in ICU, with 17 having active COVID-19.

Of the active hospital cases, 54 are not vaccinated, 48 are fully vaccinated and five have at least one dose.

In the ICU, 13 people are not vaccinated and four are fully vaccinated.

Another 2,710 tests were performed on Tuesday, bringing the total to 1,157,516 since February 2020.