WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government will be reducing vehicle registration fees for the second year in a row.

Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler made the announcement at a news conference on Thursday, saying the reduction will come into effect on July 1.

“We understand that Manitobans need a break, especially during these difficult times,” the minister said.

“That is why in budget 2021, we committed to making life more affordable for Manitobans and their families.”

Beginning in July, the province is decreasing the $139 fee by $10, reducing it to $129. The fee decrease applies to non-commercial vehicles, including most cars, sport-utility vehicles and light trucks.

“Owners of other non-commercial vehicles, including motorcycles, mopeds, farm and personal-use trucks, and trailers will also benefit from reduced registration fees of a $3 decrease,” Schuler said.

The province is planning a third decrease for next year, as part of its commitment to drop registration fees by 30 per cent.

Vehicle registration fees are administered and collected by Manitoba Public Insurance.