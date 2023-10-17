Manitoba regional chief Cindy Woodhouse eyes top job at Assembly of First Nations

OTTAWA -

Manitoba regional chief Cindy Woodhouse has announced her candidacy in the upcoming Assembly of First Nations national chief election.

Woodhouse said at a news conference on Tuesday that Indigenous Peoples face a lot of problems in Canada, but their resilience gives her hope that things can improve.

"I have seen what we can do when we come together," said Woodhouse.

"As national chief, I will listen, work hard and always fight for a better life for First Nations and First Nations children."

The upcoming election comes after the dramatic ouster of former national chief RoseAnne Archibald, who was voted out after colleagues accused her of creating a toxic work environment -- an allegation she continues to deny.

"People can always say that the AFN is broken, but I don't see that," Woodhouse said in an interview shortly after her announcement.

"I see chiefs wanting to work together on common issues."

Woodhouse said that growing up in Pinaymootang First Nation, she saw a disparity between her community and non-Indigenous communities. As a result, she said, she is devoted to making the lives of First Nations people more equal.

She said one of her first priorities if she is elected would be to work on First Nations policing, saying communities are facing many challenges and Ottawa isn't listening enough.

Renewing and strengthening relationships federally and provincially is another item on her agenda, she said.

"My parents have taught me to try and be a bridge-builder with people, and I'll continue to do that."

Woodhouse worked as the lead negotiator in a class-action lawsuit against the federal government for what the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal called "wilful and reckless" treatment of approximately 300,000 First Nations children, youth and families.

The settlement includes $23 billion in compensation for those who were affected, and another $20 billion to reform the child welfare system.

"I know that there's still policies that are negatively affecting our people," said Woodhouse.

"We still have to have a major conversation in this country on working together and finding a different path forward."

David Pratt was the first person to announce his intention to run to be the new national chief of the Assembly of First Nations.

Pratt currently serves as a vice-chief with the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations, an organization representing 74 First Nations in Saskatchewan.

His platform focuses on unity and inclusion, reconciliation and rights, economic empowerment and environmental stewardship.

In his August announcement, Pratt said the AFN is at a "critical juncture" and the election is about restoring and rebuilding the national organization.

The vote is set to take place during a special assembly in December in Ottawa.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2023.