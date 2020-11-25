WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s top doctor says a data-entry error is responsible for an incorrectly reported death from COVID-19.

During Wednesday’s daily update, Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief public health officer, said the death of a man in his 20s from the Winnipeg region was incorrect.

“I can confirm that was a data entry error,” Roussin said. “This individual is a case, and is currently in isolation.”

Roussin apologized for the confusion it caused.

"We have a lot of safeguards on the data and reviewing of the data, so I remain confident in the numbers that we receive, and we have a process to review and correct when needed."

The province announced nine additional deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total to 256 since the pandemic started.

This is a developing story. More to come.