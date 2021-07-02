Advertisement
Manitoba reopening, Mark Scheifele and an overnight rescue: The top five most-read stories of June 2021
WINNIPEG -- Here are the most-read stories of June 2021 on CTV News Winnipeg.
Manitoba moves forward with first step of reopening; gathering sizes increase, restaurants can reopen
With Manitoba meeting and exceeding its COVID-19 vaccination target, the province will begin its first step of reopening this weekend, increasing gatherings, reopening a number of retail businesses, personal services and restaurants, and giving fully vaccinated Manitobans more eased restrictions.
CTV’s Danton Unger reports.
This story was originally published on June 23, 2021.
Two winning LottoMax MaxMillion tickets sold in Manitoba
While nobody across Canada is $70 million richer following a record LottoMax draw, two tickets in Manitoba are good for a $1 million prize.
CTV’s Charles Lefebvre has more.
This story was originally published on June 9, 2021.
Visitors on private property do not have to be designated: province
The province has offered some clarification to the new public health orders that will soon take effect.
On Wednesday, Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, announced a slight change to the current health orders.
The changes will allow Manitobans to gather outside on private property with a limit of five visitors plus household members, and to gather in groups limited to five people total on public property.
CTV’s Devon McKendrick has more.
This story was originally published on June 10, 2021.
Elderly Manitoba couple rescued after spending a night in the bush
A Manitoba couple in their 80s ended up spending the night in the bush after an afternoon drive in the countryside took a turn for the worse.
CTV’s Danton Unger has more.
This story was first published on June 26, 2021.
Jets' Scheifele says family bullied after heavy hit on Montreal's Evans
Mark Scheifele's voice caught in his throat Friday as he talked about the hate directed toward his loved ones this week in the aftermath of a controversial hockey play.
The Winnipeg Jets star said he's willing to accept punishment for a crushing blow that injured Montreal Canadiens forward Jake Evans in Game 1 of the North Division final on Wednesday, but called what's happened to his family unacceptable.
The Canadian Press reports.
This story was first published on June 4, 2021.