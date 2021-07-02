WINNIPEG -- Here are the most-read stories of June 2021 on CTV News Winnipeg.

With Manitoba meeting and exceeding its COVID-19 vaccination target, the province will begin its first step of reopening this weekend, increasing gatherings, reopening a number of retail businesses, personal services and restaurants, and giving fully vaccinated Manitobans more eased restrictions.

While nobody across Canada is $70 million richer following a record LottoMax draw, two tickets in Manitoba are good for a $1 million prize.

The province has offered some clarification to the new public health orders that will soon take effect.

On Wednesday, Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, announced a slight change to the current health orders.

The changes will allow Manitobans to gather outside on private property with a limit of five visitors plus household members, and to gather in groups limited to five people total on public property.

A Manitoba couple in their 80s ended up spending the night in the bush after an afternoon drive in the countryside took a turn for the worse.

Mark Scheifele's voice caught in his throat Friday as he talked about the hate directed toward his loved ones this week in the aftermath of a controversial hockey play.

The Winnipeg Jets star said he's willing to accept punishment for a crushing blow that injured Montreal Canadiens forward Jake Evans in Game 1 of the North Division final on Wednesday, but called what's happened to his family unacceptable.

