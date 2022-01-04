Manitoba reporting nearly 300 COVID-19 cases at Headingley Correctional Centre

The Manitoba government is reporting a COVID-19 outbreak of nearly 300 cases at the Headingley Correctional Centre.

According to data on the province’s website, there are 274 cases related to this outbreak, which includes 214 inmates and 60 staff.

The province is also reporting outbreaks at several other correctional institutions, including:

20 cases at the Agassiz Youth Centre, including 13 inmates and seven staff;

112 cases at the Brandon Correctional Centre, including 91 inmates and 21 staff;

17 cases at the Manitoba Youth Centre, including two inmates and 15 staff;

114 cases at the Milner Ridge Correctional Centre, including 84 inmates and 30 staff;

Four cases at The Pas Correctional Centre, including one inmate and three staff members;

116 cases at the Winnipeg Remand Centre, including 92 inmates and 24 staff; and

55 cases at the Women’s Correctional Centre, including 35 inmates and 20 staff members.

The Manitoba government did not have any more information to provide on the Headingley Correctional Centre, and said they would only make a further announcement if there was any risk to the public.