WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is reporting a number of potential COVID-19 exposures that took place on Winnipeg Transit buses.

According to the province, there were possible exposures on the following Winnipeg Transit routes between May 3 and May 21:

Route 26 from Ferry Road and Silver to westbound Notre Dame at Sherwin from 7 a.m. to 7:15 a.m. on May 20;

Route 77 from eastbound Notre Dame and Sherwin to eastbound Portage at Tylehurst from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on May 20;

Route 21 from eastbound Portage at Tylehurst to Amherst and Portage at 5:20 p.m. on May 20;

Route 18 from eastbound Corydon and Lilac to northbound Main at McDermot from 8:01 a.m. to 8:27 a.m. on May 20 and 21;

Route 24 from northbound Main at James to westbound Ness at Valley View from 8:34 a.m. to 9:07 a.m. on May 20 and 21;

Route 21 at Portage and Donald to Portage and Country Club from May 11 to 21. These exposures took place at some point between 7:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. from May 11 to 21.;

Route 21 at Portage and Country Club to Portage and Donald on May 11 to 21. These exposures took place between 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.;

Route 47 bus loop at Kildonan Place to University Crescent and Wedgewood from 3:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. on May 21;

Route 55 or 14 from Main and Stradbrook to St. Mary’s and Harrowby from 3:15 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. on May 7,8,9, 13, 14 and 15;

Route 55 or 14 from St. Mary’s and Harrowby to Main and Stradbrook from 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on May 7,8,9, 13, 14 and 15;

Route 16 from southbound Archibald and Comanche to eastbound Graham and Hargrave from 7:10 a.m. to 7:40 a.m. on May 17 and 18;

Route 16 from westbound Graham and Donald to northbound Archibald and Comanche from 5:20 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. on May 17 and 18;

Blue Rapid Transit from Pembina and Southpark to Graham and Winnipeg Square from 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. on May 3, 5, 10, 12 and 17;

From Graham and Winnipeg Square to Concert Hall Main and William from 8:45 a.m. to 8:55 a.m. on May 3, 5, 10, 12 and 17. The province said it is not sure of the route, but it could be 20, 40, 44, 16 or 18;

Route 16 from Hargrave and Graham to Main and Higgins from 2 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. on May 21;

Route 55 Downtown from Imperial and St. Anne’s to Queen Elizabeth and Mayfair from 6:30 a.m. to 6:42 a.m. on May 17 and 18;

Route 66 from Main and Assiniboine to Grant and Cambridge from 6:45 a.m. to 7 a.m. on May 17 and 18;

Route 66 from Grant and Cambridge to Main and Assiniboine from 3:40 p.m. to 4 p.m. on May 17 and 18; and

Route 55 from Queen Elizabeth and Mayfair to Imperial and St. Anne’s from 4 p.m. to 4:20 p.m. on May 17 and 18.

The province said if someone was on one of these routes at the dates and times of the possible exposures, they don’t need to self-isolate. However, they should self-monitor for symptoms and get tested if any develop.