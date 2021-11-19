Manitoba reports 201 new COVID-19 cases; highest daily case count since June

WINNIPEG -

Manitoba reported its highest daily COVID-19 case count in nearly six months, along with four more deaths linked to the virus.

According to the provincial COVID-19 dashboard, 201 new COVID-19 cases were identified as of Friday. The last time the province reported more than 200 cases in a single day was on June 12, when 294 cases were identified.

Of the new cases on Friday, the province said 116 people were not vaccinated, while six people were partially vaccinated and 79 people were fully vaccinated.

The cases include:

66 in the Southern health region, which has 482 active cases;

62 in the Winnipeg health region, which has 386 active cases;

26 in the Prairie Mountain Health region, which has 178 active cases;

26 cases in the Northern health region, which has 291 active cases; and

21 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region, which has 112 active cases.

These cases bring Manitoba's total to 66,378 – which includes 1,449 active cases and 63,644 recoveries.

The province added four more deaths, bringing the total to 1,285. The province did not provide any details about the deaths.

The provincial five-day test positivity rate is sitting at 5.2 per cent.

As of Friday, provincial data shows 154 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 107 who have active cases. Of these active cases, 58 are not vaccinated, 43 are fully vaccinated and six are partially vaccinated.

Of the 20 COVID-19 patients in ICU with active cases, the province said 16 are not vaccinated and four are partially vaccinated. Seven patients in ICU are no longer infectious but still require critical care.