Manitoba reports 67 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday

WINNIPEG -

Manitoba is reporting 67 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with more than half of the new cases being unvaccinated.

Data on the province’s dashboard shows 45 of the new cases are unvaccinated, while seven of the cases are partially vaccinated. Fifteen cases are among fully vaccinated Manitobans.

The new cases include

28 new cases (25 not fully vaccinated) in the Southern Health Region;

14 new cases (eight not fully vaccinated) in Winnipeg;

12 new cases (10 not fully vaccinated) in the Prairie Mountain Health Region;

Eight new cases (five not fully vaccinated) in the Interlake-Eastern Health Region; and

Five new cases (four not fully vaccinated) in the Northern Health region.

Since the pandemic started, 59,944 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Manitoba.

There are 496 active COVID-19 cases in the province, and 58,241 people have recovered.

No new deaths were reported in Manitoba on Thursday, leaving the death toll at 1,207. The two most recent deaths in Manitoba were a woman in her 80s from Winnipeg reported Tuesday, and a man in his 60s from Southern Health reported Wednesday. Both deaths were linked to unspecified variants of concern.

Currently, there are 68 Manitobans hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of those, 35 people have active cases of COVID-19, while the remaining hospitalizations are people no longer infectious, but still requiring care. There are 15 Manitobans in intensive care units; nine have active cases of COVID-19.

The province said the hospitalization data shows 24 of the 35 hospitalizations with active COVID-19 are in people who are unvaccinated, while four people are partially vaccinated, and seven are fully vaccinated.

Of the nine Manitobans receiving intensive care, eight are not vaccinated, while one person is fully vaccinated.

Manitoba’s five-day test positivity rate is 2.3 per cent.