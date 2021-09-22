Manitoba reports 70 new COVID-19 cases, another death on Wednesday

WINNIPEG -

Manitoba public health has reported 70 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with another death.

According to the provincial COVID-19 dashboard, of the new cases on Wednesday, there were 48 not vaccinated, 12 partially vaccinated and 10 fully vaccinated.

The new cases bring Manitoba's total to 59,880, including 592 active cases and 58,081 recoveries. The provincial five-day test positivity rate on Wednesday was 2.2 per cent.

Of Manitoba's total cases, 18,277 have been linked to variants of concern, including 313 active cases and 17,761 recoveries.

The total number of deaths with COVID-19 increased by one on Wednesday, for a total of 1,207 deaths. No further details were released about the death. A total of 203 deaths have been linked to variants of concern.

The dashboard shows as of Wednesday, there are 73 COVID-19 patients in hospital, including 37 people with active cases. Of these active cases, 25 are not vaccinated, five are partially vaccinated, and seven are fully vaccinated.

Of the seven people in ICU with active COVID-19 cases, six are unvaccinated and one person is fully vaccinated.

The province completed 2,799 tests on Tuesday, bringing the total to 975,735.