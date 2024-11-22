WINNIPEG
    • Manitoba reports first case of mpox, province says risk to public is low

    Mpox
    The Manitoba government is reporting the first confirmed case of mpox in the province, noting it is also a strain that has not been seen in Canada before.

    The province said a confirmed case of clade Ib mpox has been identified in Manitoba and is related to travel in central and eastern Africa.

    "The individual was assessed and diagnosed shortly after returning to Manitoba and is currently isolating," the province said in a news release. "Based on travel history and symptoms, specimens were tested and confirmed by the National Microbiology Laboratory for clade Ib mpox virus."

    The province said a public health investigation is ongoing.

    There are two strains of mpox, clade I – which has subsets of Ia and Ib – and clade II – which has subsets IIa and IIb.

    The province said clade II strains have circulated in Canada before, but this is the first case of clade I in the country.

    "Mpox is a rare disease caused by the monkeypox virus (MPXV), an orthopoxvirus related to vaccinia, cowpox, and variola (smallpox) viruses. It can cause a painful rash, enlarged lymph nodes, fever and other symptoms. Most people fully recover, but some get very sick. Either clade of mpox spreads from person to person, through close contact."

    The province said mpox does not spread easily and the risk to the public is low.

