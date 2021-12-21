Manitoba reports highest daily COVID-19 case count in six months; 302 new cases announced

Manitoba has reported the highest daily COVID-19 cases in more than six months, as the test positivity rate jumps over eight per cent.

According to the provincial COVID-19 dashboard, the province reported 302 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. Of these cases, 230 are fully vaccinated, 60 are not vaccinated and 12 are partially vaccinated.

The last time Manitoba reported more than 300 cases in a single day was on June 4, when 329 cases were identified.

The new cases on Tuesday bring Manitoba's five-day test positivity rate to 8.6 per cent – a jump from the previous day when the province was sitting at eight per cent.

In total, the province has recorded 71,888 cases so far in the pandemic. Of these cases, 2,316 are considered active, while 68,206 have recovered.

No deaths were reported on Tuesday. The number of Manitobans who have died with COVID-19 remains at 1,366.

This is a developing story. More to come.