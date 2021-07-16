WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is reporting potential COVID-19 exposures on three flights that took place in July.

The province notes that this means a confirmed case of COVID-19 was on these flights. The infected individual would have also been symptomatic at the time.

According to the province, one of these possible exposures took place on WestJet fight WS268 from Calgary to Winnipeg on July 4.

Another potential exposure, also on July 4, was on WestJet flight WS601 from Saskatoon to Calgary.

Manitoba does not have information on the affected seats for either of these flights.

The third possible exposure took place on WestJet flight WS475 from Toronto to Winnipeg on July 7. The affected seats were in rows 13 to 19.

TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS

Anyone who arrives in Manitoba following interprovincial travel must self-isolate for 14 days, with some exceptions, including people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Manitoba also requires anyone deemed a close contact of a COVID-19 case to self-isolate for 14 days from the time of exposure. However, those who are fully vaccinated are also exempt from this rule.

Under federal rules, any fully vaccinated Canadian or permanent resident can skip the 14-day quarantine when they arrive in Canada. They also do not have to spend their first three days in the country in a government-approved hotel.