WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is reporting three recent flights with possible COVID-19 exposures.

According to the Manitoba government, this means a person was on these flights while symptomatic with COVID-19.

The following three flights had possible COVID-19 exposures:

Perimeter Air flight JV415 from Shamattawa to Thompson on July 16. The province did not specify any affected seats;

Air Canada flight AC8107 from Denver, Colorado, to Vancouver on July 16. The affected seats were in rows 14 to 20; and

Air Canada’s flight AC292 from Vancouver to Winnipeg on July 16. The affected seats were in rows 19 to 24.

TRAVEL RULES

Manitoba’s current public health orders mandate that anyone who enters the province following interprovincial travel must self-isolate for 14 days, with certain exceptions that include those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Anyone who sat in an affected seat on a flight with a potential exposure that travelled solely within Manitoba is considered a close contact. Those who are deemed close contacts to COVID-19 cases must self-isolate for 14 days from the time of exposure and monitor for symptoms. People who are fully vaccinated are exempt from this rule.

Passengers on flights that flew within Manitoba, but who didn’t sit in affected seats, must self-monitor for symptoms and get tested if any develop.

Under federal rules, fully vaccinated Canadians and permanent residents can skip the 14-day quarantine when they come into Canada. They are also exempt from the requirement to spend their first three days in the country in a government-approved hotel.

Earlier in the week, the federal government announced it will allow fully vaccinated Americans into Canada beginning on Aug. 9. Canada will also extend the easing of border measures to other foreign nationals on Sept. 7.

- With files from CTV’s Sarah Turnbull.