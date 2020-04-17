WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba Riding for the Disabled Association Inc. has put a call out for donors to help offset some of the costs required to care for horses.

The COVID-19 pandemic has shut down the day-to-day horse riding opportunities at the association for children between the ages of five to 15. But even though the programing is shut down, the association says operational costs of caring for the horses continue.

In a press release to CTV News, Manitoba Riding for the Disabled Association said their partners at West Wind Stable provide daily care to each horse, including feeding, exercising and training. The association says it wants to make sure the program is ready to roll when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted

More information about the association can be found online.