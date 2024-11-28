Manitoba's agriculture industry getting a boost to help modernize and improve efficiency with government money

Several Manitoba agriculture businesses are getting a boost to help modernize their production process, which in turn will help more products be sold locally.

The federal and provincial governments announced money from the Sustainable Canadian Agriculture Partnership (CAP) will be going to 70 projects over four years. Over those four years, $15.4 million will be doled out.

"Today's announcement is further proof that we're making positive progress, adding valuable, high-quality products produced by Manitoba farmers. As a result, more of that economic benefit happens here in Manitoba. We all know agriculture has a long and rich history in our province, and this is vital to our economy," said Agriculture Minister Ron Kostyshyn.

Four companies benefiting from this funding are Burnbrae Farms, Kimberly Packing Corporation, Roquette Canada Limited, and Spenst Bros Premium Meats.

Burnbrae will now be able to improve efficiency, which will allow for more capacity at their plant.

Kimberly Packing can now package Manitoba potatoes in the province, something that had to be done outside of Manitoba before.

Roquette can double its production, which will mean more product to sell throughout Manitoba.

Lastly, Spenst Bros can expand their market on frozen pizzas and can start selling them across Canada.

"We employ over 300 Manitobans and are very proud of that. When I started 28 years ago, I think we were 60 strong. So it's continued investment, continued growth, and that is what the company believes in—to continue to invest," said Frank Both, the director of western Canada operations for Burnbrae.

"I'm glad, being a Manitoba boy, that they invested in Manitoba. The funding from the Sustainable CAP will allow us to expand the capacity and the jobs here in Winnipeg and continue to provide a variety of eggs for all Canadians to enjoy."

Both noted this expansion will also allow for another 10 to 15 jobs to be created at Burnbrae.

The Sustainable CAP is $3.5 billion and is designed to support the agricultural industry in Canada. $1 billion of that is for federal programs and activities, while the other $2.5 billion is a 60/40 cost share between the federal government and provinces to help businesses.