Manitoba's cannabis industry settling, but more opportunities in store, expert says
Manitoba's budding cannabis industry has continued to grow over the last five years, and now one business expert says the industry might be entering its next phase.
Babette's Cannabis Dispensary, a family-owned shop on Portage Avenue, is on the verge of its one-year anniversary.
Annick Beauchesne, the co-owner of the shop, hopes to see opinions about cannabis change.
“The stigma is still pretty strong even for a lot of our regular customers," Beauchesne said. "But the hope, and I'm sure it's going to happen more and more, it's going to be more normalized.”
They say competition is the biggest challenge.
“I mean the pie is only so big, and we are all splitting it," said Veronica Padilla, the general manager at Babette's.
On March 31, 2019, there were 21 active retail licences in Manitoba. By March 31, 2022, there were 151. As of Thursday, there are more than 170 cannabis retail stores are listed as active on the Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Authority of Manitoba’s website.
“Lots of people tend to jump into that industry," said Wenlong Yuan, a professor of entrepreneurship and innovation at the University of Manitoba.
"You probably have oversupply of entrepreneurs and oversupply of businesses, but at the same time the industry itself and the size of the market is just not really picking up."
Yuan is expecting the cannabis industry to settle soon. But while this happens, he expects to see more opportunities on the production side of cannabis.
John Fayed, a co-founder of Rogue Botanical in Niverville, Man. said they took it slow.
“We had an opportunity to watch what was happening in the industry with some of the early players, some of the other producers," Fayed said. "We paid close attention to what was working for them and what wasn't working."
He said that patience paid off. A year and a half into business, Rogue Botanical is preparing to expand. Fayed said the next step in growing is working with scientists, exactly like they are doing with the University of Manitoba.
“I think academia-wise, I think we are going to learn way more than we know," said Grant Wittevrongel, a master grower at Rogue Botanical.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Transport minister says Ottawa looking into strengthening passenger rights regulations after Sunwing blunders
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says the government is looking into further strengthening passenger rights regulations following air and train transportation chaos over the holiday season that saw cancellations and delays affect Canadians.
Ontario man sues estate of former Winnipeg hockey coach accused of sexual assaults
WARNING: Some of the details in this story may be disturbing. An Ontario man is suing the estate of a former Winnipeg hockey coach who he alleges repeatedly sexually assaulted him when he was a teenager in the 1990s.
Damar Hamlin asked who won Bills-Bengals when he woke up
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's has begun to communicate in writing with his family and others who have been at his bedside since he went into cardiac arrest Monday -- and his first question was 'Did we win?' his doctors said Thursday.
When does it become socially unacceptable to wish someone Happy New Year? Etiquette experts weigh in
Canadian etiquette experts explain best practices for the best time to stop wishing people a happy new year and share other social tips for 2023
Sunwing 'incredibly sorry' after holiday travel disruptions leave customers stranded
Sunwing has issued an apology to passengers left stranded after winter storms upended operations but says "most of our customers enjoyed their holidays with minimal disruption."
Officials: 8 dead in Utah murder-suicide after wife sought divorce
A Utah man fatally shot his five children, his mother-in-law and his wife and then killed himself two weeks after the woman had filed for divorce, according to authorities and public records.
OPINION | Don Martin on Pierre Poilievre's seven New Year's resolutions to top polls in 2023
From a more coherent public health and carbon tax position, to cutting the 'Freedom Convoy' connection and smiling more, Pierre Poilievre has seven New Year's resolutions to woo the voters in 2023, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Prince Harry says William attacked him during argument: report
Prince Harry alleges in a much-anticipated new memoir that his brother Prince William lashed out and physically attacked him during a furious argument over the brothers' deteriorating relationship, The Guardian reported Thursday.
Mexico arrests a son of 'El Chapo' ahead of Biden, Trudeau visit
Mexican security forces captured Ovidio Guzman, an alleged drug trafficker wanted by the U.S. and one of the sons of former Sinaloa cartel boss Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.
Regina
-
'Part of your DNA': Small town upbringing inspired 2022 Citizen of the Year's volunteerism
CTV Regina’s 2022 Citizen of the Year credits her small town upbringing for her start in volunteerism.
-
Investigation into Sask. man's overdose death prompts recommendations for SHA: chief coroner
The province's chief coroner has provided two recommendations to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) following an investigation into the death of a man who overdosed after receiving medical care.
-
From swallowing a mosquito to a hungry roommate, Sask. RCMP release 2022's strangest 911 calls
Saskatchewan RCMP released its annual list of the strangest calls it received in 2022, including someone who swallowed a mosquito and a complaint about a roommate eating all of their fast food.
Saskatoon
-
Prince Albert police make arrest for murder of Saskatoon woman
The Prince Albert Police Service has arrested 25-year-old Stephanie Halkett-Stevenson for first-degree murder in the death of Taya Sinclair.
-
Saskatoon woman accused of faking deaths, abducting son pleads not guilty
A woman accused of faking her death and that of her son before crossing the border into the United States has pleaded not guilty to the charges she faces in Canada.
-
From swallowing a mosquito to a hungry roommate, Sask. RCMP release 2022's strangest 911 calls
Saskatchewan RCMP released its annual list of the strangest calls it received in 2022, including someone who swallowed a mosquito and a complaint about a roommate eating all of their fast food.
Northern Ontario
-
22-year-old college basketball player identified as Timmins homicide victim
Timmins police are now identifying the homicide victim in a murder last month at a Mountjoy Street South apartment as 22-year-old Keeth Duphney-Tennant of Toronto.
-
City of Greater Sudbury responds to complaints about foul planters
The City of Greater Sudbury is responding to complaints from concerned business owners about the cleanliness of the downtown core.
-
Changes made at Timmins homeless shelter after former exec accused of stealing $20K
While the community of Timmins is reeling after a local woman was charged with stealing more than $400,000 from her employers, the homeless shelter she worked at said it is making some changes.
Edmonton
-
Woman undergoes surgery in Mexico because of 'significant capacity challenges' in Edmonton hospitals
A beachside holiday took a scary turn for one Edmonton family, with the situation made worse because all of the hospitals in the Alberta capital were too busy to help out.
-
Witnesses wanted in central Edmonton homicide: EPS
The Edmonton Police Service is asking for the public's help in a "violent" homicide last week.
-
Alberta man charged with setting fire to his own property
A 71-year-old man from Sherwood Park, Alta., is facing an arson charge after a home he owns was destroyed by flames in November.
Toronto
-
Toronto homeowners return from trip to find they'd been impersonated, their house sold
The owners of a Toronto home got the surprise of a lifetime when they discovered their property had been fraudulently listed and sold by two people impersonating them while away on a business trip.
-
'Blown away': Ontario man hit with 2 parking tickets from stolen car
A man from Oakville, Ont. said he felt 'violated' after his car was stolen from his own driveway in October. But it was the letter he received from the City of Mississauga nearly a month after the theft took place that he said really made his blood boil.
-
Service cuts, longer wait times and higher fares? TTC's proposed 2023 budget draws criticism
Longer wait times, service cuts, and more crowding could be on track for Toronto transit users in 2023 despite a plan to increase fares for riders.
Calgary
-
New COVID-19 variant posing new questions about public health, individual decisions
Many Albertans seem to be taking a wait-and-see approach when it comes to the latest COVID-19 variant in the province.
-
$110K Lotus sports car and $100K in fentanyl part of significant seizure in Calgary
Calgary police say a man and a woman face more than 40 charges in connection with a significant operation involving drugs and stolen vehicles.
-
Man charged after allegedly randomly assaulting five people, police officer early Wednesday evening
A 29-year-old man faces multiple charges in relation to five random attacks on people in downtown Calgary on Wednesday evening.
Montreal
-
Police investigating after man's body found near Quebec border crossing
An investigation is underway after a man's body was found Wednesday afternoon in Monteregie, Que., near the Roxham Road crossing point between Canada and the U.S.
-
Man, 76, dies after being struck by vehicle in Laval parking lot: police
A 76-year-old man died Thursday night after he was struck by a vehicle in a Laval parking lot, police say.
-
Family of Montreal man killed while unlawfully jailed wants systemic racism inquiry
The family of a young man who died after an altercation with Montreal jail guards is demanding an inquiry into systemic racism in the provincial detention system, a civil rights group said Thursday.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa home sales down 30 per cent in December
The Ottawa Real Estate Board reported a 30 per cent year-over-year drop in home sales last month, while the average price for a residential property dropped 7 per cent at the end of the year.
-
Ottawa LRT remains partly shut down after freezing rain outage
Ottawa's LRT system remained partially shut down Thursday afternoon after freezing rain caused problems late Wednesday night.
-
Shortage of cold and flu medications at eastern Ontario pharmacies
First, it was children’s medicine, now adults are facing major shortages of cold and flu medicines.
Atlantic
-
Team Canada goes for gold at IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax
Team Canada will take the ice Thursday night in Halifax to battle for the gold medal in front of a frenzied home crowd at the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship.
-
New Brunswick man who killed three Mounties in 2014 files appeal of stiff sentence
A New Brunswick man who fatally shot three Mounties eight years ago has applied to the province's highest court to have his precedent-setting sentence drastically reduced.
-
Sex offender pleads guilty to criminal harassment, leaves Canada after stalking woman in Yarmouth
A man identified by police as a high-risk sex offender has pleaded guilty to criminal harassment and has left the country.
Kitchener
-
Home sale prices in Waterloo region slump to lowest point in two years as sales slow
The president of the Waterloo Region Association of Realtors (WRAR) calls it the “end of a turbulent year for home sales in Waterloo region.”
-
Families picking up the pieces after more than 60 headstones vandalized at Mitchell, Ont. cemetery
Dozens of headstones in a Mitchell, Ont. cemetery were damaged, leaving families heartbroken.
-
'Really disappointing': Mild temperatures delay start of outdoor winter activities in southwestern Ontario
Mild temperatures, rain, and muddy grass are making for a challenging start to the season for outdoor winter sport fans.
Vancouver
-
Expanded coverage of Ozempic is for Type 2 diabetes patients, not weight loss hopefuls: Dix
Roughly 400,000 British Columbians who have Type 2 diabetes now have better access to Ozempic — a drug that lowers blood sugar levels and can reduce body weight — after PharmaCare extended coverage of the drug Thursday.
-
Neighbours concerned about cause of East Vancouver house fire
As construction began Thursday on the remnants of an East Vancouver home that burned to the ground, neighbours remained concerned as to how the fire happened.
-
B.C. man caught with 9,400 child pornography images given 12-month sentence
A 32-year-old Vancouver man who was caught with thousands of child pornography images – and whose chat messages suggested he was a potential threat to his young daughter – has been sentenced to 12 months in jail.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria’s Phillips Brewing moves toward employee ownership, company says
Victoria's iconic Phillips Brewing Company is moving toward an employee-ownership model after more than two decades under the ownership of its founder.
-
B.C. yet to see post-holidays spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations: health minister
British Columbia's health minister says hospitals haven't yet seen the bump of COVID-19 infections that have been recorded after previous holidays during the pandemic, but the health system is still feeling the strain of respiratory illnesses.
-
Historic Beach House Restaurant in Saanich, B.C., up for sale
The future of the Beach House Restaurant in Saanich, B.C., is uncertain after the eatery and its parking lots across the street were put up for sale.