Manitoba's compliance is low when implementing recommendations to help youth: MACY report

A new report from the Manitoba Advocate for Children and Youth (MACY) shows that the Manitoba government’s compliance is low when it comes to implementing the advocate’s recommendations for improving services.

The compliance report, released on Thursday, says that between 2018 and 2020 MACY issued 51 formal recommendations to help improve services for children, youth, young adults and families. These recommendations were made to a number of different government departments, including Manitoba Justice, Manitoba Education, and Manitoba Health and Seniors Care.

Ainsley Krone, who is the acting Manitoba children and youth advocate, wrote in the report that she recognizes the COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on public services; “however, overall compliance with recommendations remains low, which adversely affects Manitoba children, youth, young adults, and families.”

The reports says that eight per cent of the 51 recommendations have been fully implemented, which comes to four of the recommendations. It adds that the province has demonstrated some actions towards 43 per cent of the recommendations.

“This suggests that the government is relying on Manitoba children to wait until the pandemic is behind us before it undertakes necessary changes in other service systems,” Krone writes.

“But, of course, when it comes to infant safety, access to education, disability care, mental health supports, substance use treatment, and more, those needs cannot wait any longer to be addressed. The needs of children and youth must become a higher priority in our province.”

The report highlights that two of the recommendations issued to the minister of education have been fully implemented and will be closed. It says the Department of Education has enhanced its resources that address bullying and mental health in schools.

It notes that Manitoba Education has a 75 per cent compliance rate when it comes to implementing the MACY recommendations, while Manitoba Justice and Manitoba Families both have compliance rates over 40 per cent. MACY says the department with the lowest compliance rate is Manitoba Health at 25 per cent.

COMPLIANCE BY ISSUE

According to the MACY report, each of its recommendations addresses a primary systemic issue, including victim services, sexual exploitation, chronic absenteeism and mental health and addictions.

“Many issues overlap the mandates of different departments and stakeholders,” the report says.

“It is important to understand collective progress on issues affecting Manitoba children, youth, and families over time.”

The report details which systemic issues have the highest levels of compliance, including victim services, the use of pepper spray in youth custody facilities, information sharing, sexual exploitation, and chronic absenteeism, suspensions and expulsions.

It also shows the systemic issues with the lowest compliance, including mental health and addictions, child welfare standards, segregation and solitary confinement, and sleep-related infant deaths,

The report explains that that due to the pandemic, many of the recommendations directed towards Manitoba Health and Seniors Care were put on pause because staff were redeployed to help with the pandemic response. This is why many of the recommendations made in the Safe Sleep special report have a low level of compliance.

IMPROVING PROGRESS

In order to improve progress when it comes to compliance, MACY suggests the Manitoba government prioritize actions to address sleep-related infant deaths, enhance collaboration between government departments, and release and act on reviews into child-serving systems.

The advocate notes that its recommendations provide a blueprint based on evidence, best practices, and the experiences of children, youth and families. It says monitoring the implementation of these recommendations is important to ensure accountability and transparency of public services.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has upended public services around the world towards emergency responses that safeguard lives,” the report says.

“This has meant that attention to other important and chronic issues, including infant mortality and child and youth mental health, has shifted towards emergent needs.”

MACY urges the Manitoba government to prioritize efforts that address preventable infant deaths, and child and youth mental health.