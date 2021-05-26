Advertisement
Manitoba's COVID-19 bulletin delayed
Published Wednesday, May 26, 2021 11:24AM CST
WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government announced Wednesday afternoon that the COVID-19 bulletin will be delayed.
The delay is due to technical issues.
The province said it will release the latest data as soon as possible.
The vaccine task force announced new eligibility for second doses. People who received their first doses on March 29 or earlier are now able to book for their second dose.
This story will be updated when more information is available.