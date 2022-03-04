Manitoba's COVID-19 death toll climbs by five on Friday; hospital and ICU numbers drop

Manitoba's COVID-19 death toll once again went up on Friday but ICU and hospital numbers dipped.

The province added another five deaths bringing the total to 1,690.

However, COVID hospital numbers dipped from 459 to 420 and the ICU went from 29 to 22.

Of those hospital cases, there are 160 active cases, which includes 12 people still infectious in the ICU.

Manitoba also added 178 cases of COVID and the active case count sits at 7,142. Health officials continue to remind Manitobans though that the count is likely higher as at home rapid tests are not included in the daily totals.

The five-day test positivity rate is 12.6 per cent.

On the vaccine front, 86.2 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received one dose, 82.2 per cent have been fully vaccinated with two doses and 43.9 per cent have three doses.

Winnipeg leads the way with a vaccine uptake of 86.7 per cent while the Southern Health Region has the lowest with 64 per cent.