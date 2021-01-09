WINNIPEG -- The province's daily COVID-19 bulletin will not be released at its regular 12:30 time on Saturday.

Announced in a tweet, the province said the update would be delayed until later in the afternoon. The tweet cites technical issues for the delay.

Due to technical issues, the #Covid19MB media bulletin will be delayed and is expected to be released late this afternoon. — Manitoba Government (@MBGov) January 9, 2021

On Friday, Manitoba health officials announced nine new COVID-19 deaths and 222 new cases.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, said holiday gatherings are a factor in the recent spike in cases.

As a result, the province extended code red restrictions for another two weeks.

READ MORE: 'Not the time to relax': Manitoba health orders extended for another two weeks

CTV News will post the latest COVID-19 information when it becomes available on Saturday afternoon.

This is a developing story. More details to come.