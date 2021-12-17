Manitoba’s deficit is improving due to higher revenues, but Hydro is suffering

Revenue is projected to be $18.32 billion, which is an increase of $489 Million over the budget forecast, higher income tax assessments for the 2020 tax year and stronger retail sales tax revenue are the key factors for the increase.

However, the increase is offset by Manitoba Hydro’s projected net loss of $191 million. The Crown corporation’s bottom line has been impacted by summer drought.

Expenditures are projected to be $19.45 billion in 2021-22, $15 million higher than the budget forecast.

Budget 2021 included $1.18 billion for COVID-19 supports, and the province said it has $381 million left for the rest of the fiscal year.

The province said the unemployment rate is at 5.1 per cent, the second lowest in the country. Manitoba’s female unemployment rate of 4.5 per cent and the youth unemployment rate of 8.7 per cent are also the second lowest in the country.

Manitoba lost more than 90,000 jobs during the peak of the pandemic in April 2020, as of November 2021 the province has regained 86,100 net jobs.

The biggest risk to Manitoba’s economy continues to be the impact of the pandemic, especially the variants of concern. The Canada-wide labour shortage and inflation are other key factors influencing the economic outlook.

Manitoba’s net debt to gross domestic product (GDP) ratio is forecasted to be 36.1 per cent in 2021-22, 3.8 per cent lower than the 2021 Budget projection. This improvement is due to the decreased deficit and the higher GDP outlook compared to Budget 2021.

