WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government will be providing the province’s economic and fiscal outlook on Tuesday afternoon.

Premier Brian Pallister, along with Finance Minister Scott Fielding, will be speaking at a news conference at 1 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building.

Since the start of the pandemic in March, the province has invested millions in various programs to help residents, such as the Manitoba Job Restart Program, the Seniors Economic Recovery Credit, Help Next Door MB, and AbilitiCBT.

There have also been layoffs at Crown corporations, such as Manitoba Hydro, to help save money. Provincial employees have also agreed to take five unpaid days off this year in order to avoid layoffs.

The Manitoba government tabled its 2020 budget in March, after being blocked by the NDP.

