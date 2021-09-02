WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s education minister is set to address the public on Thursday afternoon.

Education Minister Cliff Cullen will be speaking at a news conference at 2 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This news conference comes the day after Manitoba Premier Kelvin Goertzen said he is not moving forward with Bill 64 this fall. If passed, this controversial bill would reform education in the province and eliminate school boards.

The event also comes days before the school year is set to begin.

The province unveiled its back-to-school plan last month, with in-person learning resuming for Kindergarten to Grade 12 students. As part of the plan, the younger grades (Kindergarten to Grade 6) will be in cohorts; older grades will have full size classes with physical distancing in place; and remote learning will be available for students who are immunocompromised.

At first, the province said masks would not be required in schools. However, it has now shifted gears and brought back its indoor mask mandate, including in schools.

Designated provincial workers in the province, including teachers, school and education support staff, and school bus drivers and custodians, are required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo regular testing.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger and Devon McKendrick.