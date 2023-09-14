Manitoba's election campaign will focus on the economy and health care Thursday
The Manitoba election campaign is well into its second week, and the main issues continue to be the economy and health care.
The Progressive Conservatives have scheduled two announcements today related to the economy -- one at a transportation firm and the other at a film production studio.
The Tory government has been trying to attract more film productions to the province, and last year helped WestJet launch direct flights between Los Angeles and Winnipeg.
The New Democrats focused on health care outside a Winnipeg hospital Wednesday with a promise to improve cardiac services.
Today, party leader Wab Kinew is scheduled to talk outside another hospital in the city.
Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont is to speak at a community centre in Winnipeg.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2023.
'A gross overreach': Coquitlam, B.C., man explains why he's suing RCMP who surprised him naked in his home
A Coquitlam, B.C., man had just stepped out of the shower and opened the door to his ensuite bathroom while naked when he was startled to find a Mountie standing in the bedroom.
'At the tail end': Calgary E. coli outbreak expected to slow down
The number of E. coli cases linked to an outbreak at several Calgary daycares continues to rise, but doctors say there are fewer patients in hospital with serious complications.
Liberals look to address Canada's housing crisis, the death toll of floods in Libya climbs, and a new report sheds light on the status of Canadians' health. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
What you should know about Omicron subvariants EG.5 and BA.2.86
Omicron subvariants EG.5 and BA.2.86 have become a key part of conversations about how this fall's anticipated spike in COVID-19 cases will play out in Canada. Here is what we know.
New batch of vaccines available in Ontario this fall
A new batch of vaccines for the flu, COVID-19 and RSV will be available in Ontario this fall.
