Manitoba's election campaign will focus on the economy and health care Thursday

The Manitoba election campaign is well into its second week, and the main issues continue to be the economy and health care.

The Progressive Conservatives have scheduled two announcements today related to the economy -- one at a transportation firm and the other at a film production studio.

The Tory government has been trying to attract more film productions to the province, and last year helped WestJet launch direct flights between Los Angeles and Winnipeg.

The New Democrats focused on health care outside a Winnipeg hospital Wednesday with a promise to improve cardiac services.

Today, party leader Wab Kinew is scheduled to talk outside another hospital in the city.

Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont is to speak at a community centre in Winnipeg.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2023.