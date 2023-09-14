Manitoba's election campaign will focus on the economy and health care Thursday

(Megan Benedictson/CTV News Winnipeg.) (Megan Benedictson/CTV News Winnipeg.)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News