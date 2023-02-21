Manitoba's flag bearer wins medal at Canada Winter Games

Team Manitoba has grabbed its second medal of the Canada Winter Games, this time on the ice.

Sofia Bieber, Manitoba's opening ceremony flag bearer, secured a silver medal in the speed skating 1500 metre long track.

The 17-year-old from Winnipeg said after the race that she tried to execute her game plan to the best of her abilities.

"The standout moment in that race for me was definitely the pair that I was given in my race, I did my best to try and keep up with her," she said in a news release.

This isn't the first time Bieber has ended up on the podium in 2023. During the Canadian Junior Long Track Championships, she finished first.

She will have more opportunities to finish in a top three spot at the Canada Winter Games as there are races from the 500 metre all the way to the Team Pursuit that are scheduled between Feb. 22 and Feb. 24.

The first medal of the games for Manitoba came from Victoria Lee and Grace Qi, who won a silver medal in doubles table tennis on Monday.