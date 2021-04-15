WINNIPEG -- The vaccine eligibility in Manitoba is going to be expanded to include frontline responders and some people over the age of 18.

During a vaccine telephone town hall Thursday night, Heather Stefanson, minister of Health and Seniors Care, said the province's vaccine task force is working to get more shots into arms.

"I am pleased to announce two critical expansions to eligibility criteria for immunization in Manitoba… first we will expand eligibility criteria to include frontline responders, including police officers and firefighters," she said.

"In addition we will be launching a targeted expansion to include all people 18 and over in specific geographic areas that are disproportionally impacted by COVID-19."

Stefanson said more information about the vaccine rollout will happen next Wednesday on April 21.

This is a developing story. More details to come.