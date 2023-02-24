Manitoba's Jones, Nova Scotia's Black reach Tournament of Hearts final four

Manitoba's Jennifer Jones and Nova Scotia's Christina Black reached the final four of the Canadian women's curling championship with playoff victories Friday afternoon.

Nova Scotia beat Ontario's Rachel Homan 7-6 in an extra end and Jones downed B.C.'s Clancy Grandy 9-4 to advance.

Jones was to face defending champion Kerri Einarson and Black was set to meet Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville in the evening draw to determine seedings for Saturday's Page playoff.

The semifinal and final are Sunday.

In Friday morning's tiebreaker games, Black stole a point in an extra end to beat Kaitlyn Lawes' wild card team 7-6, while Grandy defeated Quebec's Laurie St-Georges 8-3.

Einarson went unbeaten in pool play with an 8-0 record. McCarville went 7-1.