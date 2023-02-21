Manitoba's Jones wins fourth straight at Tournament of Hearts

KAMLOOPS, B.C. -

Manitoba's Jennifer Jones drew closer to the playoffs at the Canadian women's curling championships Tuesday with a 10-8 win over Kerry Galusha of Northwest Territories.

Manitoba joined Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville at 4-1 atop Pool B.

Six-time champion Jones won four in a row after opening the Scotties Tournament of Hearts with a loss to McCarville.

Galusha dropped to 3-2 and into a tie with Ontario's Rachel Homan.

New Brunswick's Andrea Kelly was 2-2 following a 7-6 victory over Casey Scheidegger's wild card 2.

The top three teams in each of the two pools of nine advance to Friday's championship round.

(The Canadian Press)