Manitoba’s junior curling teams ready for the big stage at nationals

The National Junior Curling Championships are set to be held in Stratford, Ont., starting on Friday, and Manitoba's men's and women's teams are hoping to make a big splash.

Team Jordon McDonald and Team Tansy Tober secured the provincial championships in February on the men's and women's side and will now represent Manitoba on the national level.

For McDonald and his team, who were just put together this past year, this is a chance to build off other big tournaments this season and they hope to make an impact on the ice.

"I think in terms of competition we do know what to expect and we do know a lot of the teams. We have played against them before. So we have a good idea what the level we need to be at,” said McDonald.

Blaine Malo, the coach for Team McDonald says one of the team's strengths heading into the tournament is their focus on the team dynamic.

"They grew as a team this year focusing on the process instead of the results. They put a lot of time into practice and they practise as they play," said Malo.

He says their skill has improved ten-fold and each player has the ability to make any shot they try.

Along with their skill, he said they have been able to grow as friends which has helped them improve on the ice.

"When they're in the zone, they are pretty hard to beat. They've proven that by going to the Viterra and their league play in the junior spiel and their 7-0 record in the provincials and going forward to the nationals, our goal is to make the playoffs and we will take it from there."

While Team McDonald plans to lean on their experience from previous events, this is a new experience for Team Tober, as they have never played in a tournament of this size before.

"I don’t really have any expectation. I just want to go there and play well and soak it in. Everybody's been telling me, ‘Just soak it in, just soak it in,’ so that's what I want to try to do," said Tober.

Debbie Popovic, the coach for Team Tober, says the team’s ability to have fun on the ice has helped them be successful.

"They're serious, but they know what their goals are. But they still have a good time doing it and they support each other."

She says there are no major goals for the team at this year’s event; she just wants to see them play the best they can and see where that takes them.

"You'd like to win it, but realistically never being there before there might be a bit of a challenge, but they are going to play their game and do the best they can and that's all we can ask."

No matter the results, both teams are excited to be representing Manitoba on the national level.

"I can't wait to get our jackets and just rep Manitoba the whole time we are there," said Tober.

"We're just going to try to represent Manitoba to the best of our abilities,” said McDonald.

The nationals will run from Mar. 25 to Apr. 1.