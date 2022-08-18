Manitoba's minimum wage increasing to $13.50/hour this fall

The minimum wage is going up in Manitoba this fall.

On Thursday, the province announced minimum wage would be increasing from $11.95 per hour to $13.50 as of October 1 of this year. Another increase of 65 cents is expected on April 1, 2023, bringing it to $14.15.

The province said the next indexed adjustment will then bring Manitoba's minimum wage to 'around' $15 an hour for Oct. 1, 2023.

