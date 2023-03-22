Manitoba's minimum wage is increasing

The minimum wage in Manitoba is increasing to $15.30 this October.

On Wednesday, the Manitoba government announced that it would be increasing the minimum wage twice in 2023. This includes a 65 cent increase on April 1 to $14.15 and then a further $1.15 increase on Oct. 1 to $15.30.

The province notes these increases will put Manitoba in the top three of provincial minimum wages.

In recognition of current financial challenges, Labour and Immigration Minister Jon Reyes said the government passed legislative amendments to the Employment Standards Code that allow minimum wage to be increased above the legislated inflation-tied formula.

“To balance the financial realities of Manitoba workers and the economic challenges for small businesses, we implemented a phased-in approach that will help more Manitobans get ahead,” he said in a news release.

Reyes noted the inflation-tied formula ensures Manitoba’s minimum wage is linked to economic indicators.

Wednesday’s minimum wage announcement comes after Manitoba increased the minimum wage to $13.50 on Oct. 1, 2022.

More information on Manitoba’s minimum wage can be found online.