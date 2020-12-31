WINNIPEG -- Here are some of the most-read stories on CTV News Winnipeg in 2020:

JANUARY

A Winnipeg man on vacation got an unwelcome surprise when buying a sweet treat that ended up costing him thousands of dollars.

The city of Winnipeg has changed a lot since 1984. The growth, changes and struggles can be illustrated by Google Earth Engine, the tech giant’s latest mapping tool.

FEBRUARY

The largest piece of land in Canada is up for sale in Manitoba, and all 25,900 acres could be yours -- if you have a spare $57 million lying around.

What is believed to be the largest piece of land for sale in Canada is located in the Carrot Valley near The Pas, Man. (Source: Darren Sander/ Remax)

A Winnipeg man is without a home after blood started dripping from his ceiling.

MARCH

A Winnipeg woman said she’s in self-isolation after coming home from an eight-day cruise and exhibiting symptoms.

The Province of Manitoba has declared a state of emergency amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

APRIL

Manitoba’s premier announced the province will begin to open some non-essential businesses beginning on May 4. Premier Brian Pallister said this plan will occur in phases, and Manitobans will need to adhere to certain guidelines based on the phases.

One of Winnipeg's popular ice cream shops has re-opened for the summer – though it will look a little different.

People wait in line outside Sargent Sundae in April 2020, as it reopens for the summer following a COVID-19 lockdown. (Source: Dan Timmerman/ CTV News Winnipeg)

MAY

After a two-month lockdown that transformed daily life and crippled businesses, Manitoba has begun to slowly reopen.

The province announced its phase two draft plan for reopening this week, and restaurants may be able to reopen at 50 per cent capacity. But for some local eateries, it's too little, too late.

JUNE

Fashion mogul Peter Nygard said he has been living in one of the company's Winnipeg warehouses for more than 40 years – a property that is in the process of being liquidated and sold, but Nygard's lawyers say he can't be evicted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Winnipeg woman has been sentenced to six years in prison for attempting to pick up a toxin in North Dakota from an undercover FBI employee on the Dark Web.

Sijie Liu pleaded guilty in a U. S. District Court to one count of Attempt to Acquire a Chemical Weapon. (Source: Cass County Sheriff’s Office)

JULY

A member of the Hutterite community is threatening to file a human rights complaint against the Manitoba Government unless it stops publicly linking COVID-19 cases to Hutterite colonies.

A man from B.C. will be deported to India after his belligerent behaviour on a WestJet flight last month forced it to divert to Winnipeg. The man was the first person in Canada charged with failing to follow the flight crew’s instructions to wear a protective face mask.

AUGUST

The Canada Revenue Agency has temporarily shut down its online services, after it was hit by two cyberattacks in a data breach that compromised the personal information of thousands of Canadians.

Manitobans might want to start carrying a mask with them or in their vehicles as more stores across the province are making them mandatory.

SEPTEMBER

A Winnipeg woman battling cancer was videotaped and laughed at by two men driving a company vehicle.

The Lacoste Garden Centre truck that videotaped a Winnipeg woman with cancer. (Source: Facebook/Alyssa Davies)

A woman tried taking a Manitoba school division to court for more than $200,000 in damages for requiring her children to wear masks in school, a move she said was a breach of her children's rights, and was seeking a court injunction to allow her kids to go to school with no masks.

OCTOBER

The Hudson’s Bay Company announced it will be closing its 'landmark' Downtown Winnipeg location.

The exterior of the Hudson’s Bay Downtown Winnipeg department store, which will close in February 2021. (Source: Scott Andersson/ CTV News Winnipeg)

Manitoba's chief provincial public health officer announced the Winnipeg Metro Region will be moving to code red on the pandemic response system.

NOVEMBER

Hundreds of Manitobans gathered in Steinbach to protest COVID-19 restrictions implemented across the province, which led to at least one of the rally's speakers being handed a $1,200 ticket for violating the very orders they were protesting.

An anti-mask rally in Steinbach drew a large crowd on November 14, 2020. (Source: CTV News/Danton Unger)

As cases of COVID-19 have continued to climb throughout the province, the message from Manitoba's top doctor has been to limit contact outside your house. That continues to be at the forefront of Dr. Brent Roussin's messaging as Manitoba gets ready to go into the red or critical level.

DECEMBER

A Winnipeg man wants an explanation, after he said he received a $298 fine for not wearing a mask outdoors.

“I ended up with a $300 ticket for standing outside drinking a coffee,” Robert McCaughan told CTV News.

Winnipeg fashion mogul Peter Nygard has been arrested by RCMP and has been indicted by authorities in the United States.

