Manitoba's Opposition New Democrats to discuss policy with an election on the horizon

NDP Leader Wab Kinew speaks during question period in the Manitoba Legislature on Wed., April 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kevin King - POOL NDP Leader Wab Kinew speaks during question period in the Manitoba Legislature on Wed., April 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kevin King - POOL

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Putin: Call-up of Russian reservists to finish in 2 weeks

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday he expects a mobilization of army reservists he ordered to bolster his country's troops in Ukraine to reach the targeted number of recruits in two weeks, a milestone that would allow him to end the hugely unpopular call-up.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island