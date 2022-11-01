Manitoba's Opposition promise to freeze hydroelectric rates, but offer no details

NDP Leader Wab Kinew speaks during question period in the Manitoba Legislature on Wed., April 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kevin King - POOL NDP Leader Wab Kinew speaks during question period in the Manitoba Legislature on Wed., April 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kevin King - POOL

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kansas mom gets 20 years for leading Islamic State battalion

A Kansas native who led an all-female Islamic State battalion when she lived in Syria has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, the maximum possible sentence, after her own children denounced her in court and detailed the horrific circumstances and abuse she heaped on them.

opinion

opinion | Tom Mulcair: With Ont. Premier Ford's approach, everyone will lose

In an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair writes: 'Ontario Premier Doug Ford pretends to care about families and about the inflation that is robbing their purchasing power. Yet when he has the choice, instead of helping workers, he attacks them, removes their rights and tramples their ability to get a fair wage that would enable them to afford to live decently.'

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island