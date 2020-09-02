WINNIPEG -- An investigation has been launched by Manitoba's police watchdog after a 23-year-old man was injured during an arrest by the Winnipeg Police Service following a police pursuit.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba announced the investigation on Wednesday, one day after receiving a report from the Winnipeg Police Service.

The incident occurred after midnight on Tuesday. Winnipeg Police said they were notified by Manitoba RCMP that they were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle that was wanted following a break-in at a rural residence where firearms were stolen. The vehicle had entered city limits, prompting RCMP to inform Winnipeg police.

Officers started a pursuit at the intersection of Lagimodiere Boulevard and Dugald Road. According to the release, the vehicle drove into the ditch near Lagimodiere Boulevard and Grassie Boulevard, and two people fled the vehicle.

One person was arrested after being chased on foot, while the second suspect was found on Mahonee Drive. According to the IIU, the man had a laceration on his ear. He was taken to the Health Sciences Centre but was admitted for a possible collapsed lung.

The IIU is investigating and is asking for witnesses to the incident, or other individuals who have information or video footage to come forward. Anyone with information can call the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.