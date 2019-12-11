WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating a shooting in Moncton, because New Brunswick doesn’t have its own independent oversight agency.

New Brunswick RCMP officers asked the Independent Investigation Unit to look into an incident that resulted in an officer-involved shooting.

The IIU said police were trying to arrest a male driver, who was the suspect in several robberies in Moncton, when the man drove his car in the direction of the officers. A Mountie discharged his gun, which resulted in the 27-year-old being treated in hospital for a minor injury. He released into custody.

New Brunswick does not have its own police watchdog and therefore relies on agencies from other locations.

The investigation is ongoing. No other details are available.