WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s premier and top doctor are set to make an announcement on Tuesday, Aug. 3 regarding the province’s public health orders.

Premier Brian Pallister and Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, will be speaking at a news conference at 11 a.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will provide updates on the announcement and live-stream the event.

Under Manitoba’s current public health orders, Manitobans are allowed to have five people inside their homes, along with the people who already live there. The limit for gathering outdoors on private property is 25 people.

As for public spaces, 25 people can gather indoors and 150 can come together in outdoor spaces.

The current restrictions allow for most businesses and services to open, including restaurants, retail stores, and personal service businesses. However, they must follow strict capacity limits and health protocols.

Certain businesses and services, such as movie theatres, bingo halls, VLT lounges, and casinos, are only open to those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The current public health orders went into place on July 17 and are set to expire at 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 7.

A full list of Manitoba’s public health orders can be found online.

- With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick.