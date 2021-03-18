WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s premier and top doctor are set to provide a COVID-19 update on Thursday morning.

Premier Brian Pallister and Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, will be speaking at a news conference at 11 a.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

On Wednesday, health officials reported that the number of B.1.1.7 variant cases continues to grow in Manitoba. The province announced nine additional cases of the variant, all of which are in the Winnipeg region.

To date, the province has reported 52 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, as well as 12 cases of the B.1.3.5.1 variant.

Manitoba also announced 96 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of active cases to 1,035. Manitoba’s current five-day test positivity rate is sitting at 4.4 per cent.

Health officials did not announce any additional deaths on Wednesday, keeping the province’s death toll at 917.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 32,996 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

Manitoba’s current set of public health orders expire on March 25.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Charles Lefebvre.