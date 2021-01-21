WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s premier and top doctor are set to provide an update on Thursday afternoon regarding COVID-19 in the province.

Premier Brian Pallister and Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, will be speaking at a news conference at the Manitoba Legislative Building at 12:30 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

Manitobans are expected to learn more information on Thursday on the province’s proposed changes to the current public health restrictions, which are set to expire on Friday.

The proposed changes include allowing two people to visit inside a private residence at one time, allowing stores to open without restrictions on what can be sold, and allowing non-regulated health services to open.

On Wednesday, health officials announced 154 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba. This brings the total number of active cases in the province to 3,137.

Manitoba’s five-day test positivity rate is sitting at 9.5 per cent, with Winnipeg’s at 6.7 per cent.

The province also announced six more deaths related to COVID-19, bringing Manitoba’s death toll to 788.

There have been 27,893 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba since the beginning of the pandemic.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger and Charles Lefebvre.