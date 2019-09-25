WINNIPEG -- Premier Brian Pallister is significantly boosting Manitoba’s rainy day fund.

Pallister says $407 million is being added to the fund, bringing the total to $572 million.

The premier says he doesn’t want Manitoba vulnerable financially during a natural disaster.

He suggested he’d like to see even more money in the fund, saying it should have around $800 million in total.

“It needs to be beefed up more,” said Pallister.