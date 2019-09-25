Manitoba's rainy day fund more than doubles with $407M cash injection
The premier says he doesn’t want Manitoba vulnerable financially during a natural disaster. (File image of the Manitoba Legislative Building.)
Published Wednesday, September 25, 2019 12:50PM CST
WINNIPEG -- Premier Brian Pallister is significantly boosting Manitoba’s rainy day fund.
Pallister says $407 million is being added to the fund, bringing the total to $572 million.
The premier says he doesn’t want Manitoba vulnerable financially during a natural disaster.
He suggested he’d like to see even more money in the fund, saying it should have around $800 million in total.
“It needs to be beefed up more,” said Pallister.