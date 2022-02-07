Manitoba’s representatives for the Tim Hortons Brier will be decided this weekend

WINNIPEG -

Manitoba curling has been on a high as of late.

Team Jennifer Jones is representing Canada at the Olympics, Team Kerri Einarson won the latest Scotties Tournament and now we are set to learn who will represent Manitoba on the men's side.

The Viterra Championships are set to be held on Wednesday with the championship match being held Sunday.

The winner of the tournament will go on to represent Manitoba at the Tim Hortons Brier.

This tournament has been cancelled for two straight years because of the pandemic and Craig Baker, the executive director of Curl Manitoba, said everyone is excited to see it be back.

"We're ready for a safe and healthy competition for the next five days," said Baker.

This year's tournament will feature 28 teams, which Baker says is down from the normal 32, but this was the step they had to take to hold the tournament.

With all of Manitoba's recent success in the curling world, Baker was asked if there will be any extra pressure for the men's side to perform at the top of their game.

"I'm sure there is going to be added pressure, but there is going to be added excitement to the athletes. They're going to want to match their counterparts. Whoever represents us nationally is going to want to be just as good or better."

The tournament will have four draws a day until Friday, followed by three more draws on Saturday and then the semifinals and finals will be held on Sunday.

This year's tournament is being held at the Selkirk Curling Club and there are some tickets available.

Baker said the tickets are limited because of COVID restrictions. All details on the tournament can be found online.