WINNIPEG -- The province’s second vaccination super site is set to open Monday in Brandon, Man.

Manitoba Health expects to deliver 4,100 shots of COVID-19 vaccine at the site, which is located at the Keystone Centre.

Vaccinations are by appointment only and begin Monday at 8:30 a.m. until 8:30 p.m.

Priority will be given to health-care workers during the first week of operations.

According to the NDP, more than 500 health-care workers who should have been notified of the Brandon site’s location and appointment booking times instead received information incorrectly directing them to Winnipeg’s vaccination super site.

The province says the error was corrected quickly via a follow-up text.

The Manitoba government says the Brandon site has the ability to ramp up vaccination volumes as the supply of vaccines increases.

A third vaccination super site is scheduled to open at the Thompson, Man. airport on Feb. 1.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Mason DePatie and Melissa Hansen