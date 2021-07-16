WINNIPEG -- Manitoba's test-positivity rate has dipped below three per cent for the first time since October, as public health identifies 39 new cases of COVID-19.

While there were no deaths reported on Friday, the province reported a five-day test positivity rate of 2.9 per cent along with the 39 cases.

This is Manitoba's lowest reported test positivity rate since October 7, 2020, when Manitoba saw a five-day test positivity rate of 2.4 per cent.

Winnipeg reported 15 new cases, with a test positivity rate of 2.7 per cent as of Friday.

The other cases reported include:

10 new cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region;

two new cases in the Northern health region;

three new cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region; and

nine new cases in the Southern Health region.

These cases bring Manitoba's total number of cases to 57,065, including 958 active cases and 54,943 recoveries. Two cases were removed from the total due to a data correction.

The number of deaths of people with COVID-19 remains at 1,164.

This is a developing story. More to come.