WINNIPEG -- Manitoba's top doctor and education minister are holding a last-minute press conference to give an update on COVID-19 cases, after four more cases were identified at a Winnipeg school.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, and Minister Kelvin Goertzen will be speaking with the media at 1 p.m. this afternoon. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream this event.

The province announced the press conference late Wednesday morning, breaking their routine of holding the COVID-19 news conferences only on Mondays and Thursdays.

This comes after four more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed at John Pritchard School in Winnipeg. The school has had a total of five cases.

This is a developing story. More details to come.