WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s top doctor and health minister are holding a news conference on Friday afternoon to provide an update on the province’s public health orders.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Health Minister Audrey Gordon will be speaking at 2 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

On Tuesday, Roussin and Premier Brian Pallister announced that the Manitoba government would require designated provincial employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo frequent testing. This vaccination rule applies to employees who work with vulnerable populations.

Pallister and Roussin also announced the province would be reintroducing a mask mandate for indoor public spaces. No set date was given for when the mandate would begin, but Roussin said it would be in place before the start of the school year.

Manitoba will also be expanding its list of activities and services that only fully immunized residents can access.

This is a developing story. More details to come.