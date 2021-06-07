WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is set to give an update on Monday afternoon regarding the province’s COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, will be speaking at a news conference at 12:30 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This news conference comes after a weekend with 497 new cases of COVID-19 – 276 on Saturday and 221 on Sunday. This brings the total number of active cases in the province to 4,069 and the five-day test positivity rate to 12 per cent.

Health officials also announced four additional deaths in people with COVID-19. This brings Manitoba’s death toll to 1,075.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 52,751 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

Manitoba does not provide updated information on variants of concern on Mondays. This information is provided from Tuesday to Saturday.

This is a developing story. More details to come.