WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s top doctor is set to give a COVID-19 update on Monday afternoon.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, will be speaking at a news conference at 12:30 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This news conference comes after a weekend with 203 new cases – 106 on Saturday and 97 on Sunday.

This brings the total number of active cases to 1,480 and the five-day test positivity rate to 6.5 per cent in Manitoba.

Health officials also announced four new deaths related to COVID-19 this weekend, including a girl under the age of 10 in the Winnipeg Health Region. Manitoba’s death toll is now at 1,139.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 55,975 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

The province releases new data on variants of concern from Tuesday to Saturday.

