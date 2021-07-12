WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s top doctor is set to give an update on Monday afternoon regarding the province’s COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, will be speaking at a news conference at 12:30 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This news conference comes after a weekend with 150 new cases of COVID-19 – 87 on Saturday and 63 on Sunday. This brings Manitoba’s active cases to 1,073 and the number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 56,889.

Manitoba’s five-day test positivity rate is 5.3 per cent.

Over the weekend, the province reported one new death linked to COVID-19, bringing Manitoba’s death toll to 1,161.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Mason DePatie.