WINNIPEG -- Manitoba will give an update on COVID-19 numbers in the province Thursday afternoon, one day after reporting a single-day record for deaths and 400 new cases.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, will speak at a news conference at 12:30 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

The news conference comes one day after 11 deaths were announced in Manitoba, a single-day record. The province previously reported 15 deaths on Saturday, but the deaths occurred throughout the previous week due to a backlog in reporting. The total number of deaths related to COVID-19 is now at 190.

Since the pandemic started, a total of 12,007 COVID-19 cases have been announced in Manitoba. Of those cases, more than 7,300 are listed as active, and 4,432 people have recovered.

The province also announced a new fine of $298 for Manitobans not wearing masks in indoor public spaces.

This is a developing story. More details to come.